Sunderland legends Gary Bennett and Mick Harford joined other former SAFC players and hundreds of supporters in what has now become an annual walk to raise vital awareness about prostate cancer as well as funds for the hospital which helped to save Gary’s life.

Other former players taking part in the six mile circular walk from the Fans Museum to Minchellas in Whitburn included David Corner and Paul Atkinson.

Former SAFC players Gary Bennett and Mick Harford alongside Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley. | Neil Fatkin

Former Black Cats captain Gary Bennett was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023, and after overcoming his own battle has now made it his mission to educate the city and region’s men on the symptoms of prostate cancer and the need to get checked out.

Former SAFC players and Black Cats fans at the start of the walk. | Neil Fatkin

Speaking at the start of the walk Gary said: “One thing men do struggle with is talking about their health. Myself and Mick, alongside the Fans Museum, have got a platform to raise the awareness about just how important it is to go and get a PSA test from your doctor, particularly once you get to 50.

“The earlier doctors catch it then the better chance they have of curing it.”

An important message on the backs of the walkers' t-shirts. | Neil Fatkin

Former England and SAFC forward Mick Harford has also overcome his own battle with prostate cancer and was keen to return to his home city to help raise awareness.

Mick said: “It’s massively important for me to be part of this walk as the people of Sunderland were so supportive of me through my own illness and I want to give something back.

“I want to try, with the help of everyone here today, to raise awareness of prostate cancer.”

It’s the second year the Fans Museum has organised the prostate cancer walk.

Setting off on the six mile walk. | Neil Fatkin

Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “The museum is built on health and education and it’s through this connection with former players that we can engage with people to get this message across.

“Prostate cancer is a male topic, and Gary and Mick were idols on the pitch and have been brave enough to stand up and share their stories to help raise awareness, which I want the museum to be part of.

“The event has grown this year and I’m sure it will be even bigger next year.”

The walk also offered an opportunity for people to open up and share their own concerns or cancer related journeys.

Gary said: “It’s so important that we talk and share our experiences. In my case, I didn’t have any symptoms, but I listened to my wife and a good friend of mine and went to get checked out.”

As well as raising awareness about prostate cancer, the Fans Museum have also set up a Crowd Funding page to raise vital funds for the Urology Department at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The now annual event was inspired by Buckinghamshire-based Luton Town fan Ron Hedley whose Ron’s Marches have so far raised more than £50,000 to support the fight against prostate cancer.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer which increases to one in four males of Afro-Caribbean ethnicity.