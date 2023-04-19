News you can trust since 1849
Sunderland players' red shorts from Hull City thriller to be auctioned off for Foundation of Light fundraiser

Sunderland fans have the chance to own a pair of the special edition red shorts worn by their team in their eight-goal Good Friday thriller against Hull City, as part of the club’s charity’s match-worn shirt auction.

By Tony Gillan
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

SAFC’s official charity, Foundation of Light, showcased their work during the April 7 clash at the Stadium of Light. As part of the dedicated matchday, the players wore commemorative red, rather than their traditional black shorts, and warm-up t-shirts.

The game will linger in the memory. It was a 4-4 draw with Joe Gelhardt, Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke all scoring. Hull took a point with a late, late penalty.

Supporters could soon own the shorts of any Sunderland player to feature in the fixture.

Joe Gelhardt, in one-off red shorts, scoring his first goal on home turf with Jack Clarke beside him.Joe Gelhardt, in one-off red shorts, scoring his first goal on home turf with Jack Clarke beside him.
Joe Gelhardt, in one-off red shorts, scoring his first goal on home turf with Jack Clarke beside him.
The initiative is part of the Small Chance Big Difference campaign, which aims to raise funds to support families struggling to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The limited-edition shirts are now available to bid for via the online auction platform Matchworn Shirts. All proceeds go to the campaign. Your Small Change can make a Big Difference. Text FOLFIVE to 70085 to make a £5 donation or text FOLTEN to donate £10.

Just £2.50 a month enables the Foundation to provide a safe, warm space with a hot drink and something to eat for those struggling to heat their homes.

For £5 a month support can be given to an older adult to attend a full week of activities to keep them warm, socially and physically active.

Only £10 a month provides a child in receipt of free school meals with food and activities during the school holidays.

