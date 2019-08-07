Sunderland season card winners announced
Gazette readers have scored after winning our competition for SAFC season cards.
By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:45
To mark the start of the new season we teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away two pairs of season cards for the Carling North Stand, worth £620 a pair.
Thousands of you collected the tokens in your Gazette to be in with a chance of winning and the first names out of the hat were: William Ramshaw and Darren Moore.
Look out for more ticket giveaways this season.