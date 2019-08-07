Sunderland season card winners announced

Gazette readers have scored after winning our competition for SAFC season cards.

By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:45
The new season kicked off last week

To mark the start of the new season we teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away two pairs of season cards for the Carling North Stand, worth £620 a pair.

Thousands of you collected the tokens in your Gazette to be in with a chance of winning and the first names out of the hat were: William Ramshaw and Darren Moore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Look out for more ticket giveaways this season.