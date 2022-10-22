Surfers unite as South Shields Surf Club host ‘Octuberfest’ competition on Sandhaven beach

The ‘Octuberfest’ contest at Sandhaven beach featured a range of categories, including the men’s competition, longboarding, whitewater, under-18s under-12s and even fancy dress.

Club chairman Aaron Kinghorn described the turnout on Saturday (October 22) as “fantastic” after 40 participants got involved and a few hundred spectators turned up over the course of the day.

"We were incredibly lucky to have great weather and some fantastic waves and those two don’t often combine on the North East coast, so we were absolutely over the moon to have such great conditions,” said Aaron.

Competitors in the under 12's category of 'Octuberfest'.

"It’s really friendly, really approachable and we all like the same thing, and that’s surfing, and that really unites people, so there’s a really good feeling on the beach.

"It was great to see so many different people from all walks life joined together by the same love of surfing.”

‘Octuberfest’, sponsored by Green Overhead, is the biggest competition the club has held, after a smaller club contest took place last year.

Competitors were treated to some great weather and fantastic waves.

Surfers came from as far a Saltburn and Tynemouth, with plenty of competitors representing South Shields as well.

Aaron has said the event will return next year on an even bigger scale.

He added: “Thanks to the local people, as always. The folks of South Shields, who are the best in the world.”

