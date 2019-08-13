Take a look inside.

Take a look on board the stunning Cunard’s Queen Victoria as it sails into the North East

The cruise ship which is renowned for its elegance has arrived in the North East, bringing 2,000 visitors on its tour of the British Isles.

By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 19:38

The visit marks the first call from Cunard since the QE2 in 2008 on its farewell tour and plenty of people have spotted it sailing through to The Port of Tyne.

Take a look inside the stunning ship and the amazing rooms it holds including a gym and a theatre.

1. Stunning staircases

The ship holds amazing grand staircases.

Photo: Port of Tyne

2. Something to stay active

It even has an impressive gym.

Photo: Port of Tyne

3. A large pool

Passengers can enjoy the Lido Pool and large sunning area.

Photo: Port of Tyne

4. Holiday vibes

There are plenty of sunbeds on the decking for the summer weather.

Photo: Port of Tyne

