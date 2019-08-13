Take a look on board the stunning Cunard’s Queen Victoria as it sails into the North East
The cruise ship which is renowned for its elegance has arrived in the North East, bringing 2,000 visitors on its tour of the British Isles.
By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 19:38
The visit marks the first call from Cunard since the QE2 in 2008 on its farewell tour and plenty of people have spotted it sailing through to The Port of Tyne.
Take a look inside the stunning ship and the amazing rooms it holds including a gym and a theatre.