Charlie Smith is hoping his talents will land him a professional sporting career.

Charlie Smith, from South Shields, has played at the Newcastle Falcons Academy for four years, and with his club Novocastrians RFC since under 14s level, as well as and representing Northumberland county.

Now the 17-year-old, has now started training with the England Rugby u18s squad – and hopes to earn his first cap playing for the country in the near future.

The Year 13 pupil is also studying for his future, taking A-Levels in Biology, Spanish and Economics at Dame Allan’s Sixth Form in Newcastle.

It has been a dream of Charlie’s to play professionally since first being introduced to rugby at Dame Allan’s Junior School seven years ago.

“I’m from a footballing background and was the first in my family to ever pick up and play with a rugby ball,” said Charlie,

“From the very first time I played the game in Year 6, I was hooked and I knew almost immediately I wanted to be a professional rugby player.

“It has always been a dream to be offered a contract and I am hoping to achieve that with the Newcastle Falcons later this year.”

Charlie is one of a number of students at the Fenham-based independent school to have had success in sport on a national level in recent months.

Basketball star and Year 12 student Nicholas Archbold, from Gateshead, who plays with the Newcastle Eagles Academy, has been selected to play in the Elite Academy Basketball League (EABL).

And in August, Year 13 student Anna Morris, from Alnwick, Northumberland celebrated success at the 2021 British Waterski Nationals.

The 17-year-old, competed in the slalom Under 17 Girls division, where she placed 5th, and in the Women’s Open category, where she placed 12th.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Sport plays such a pivotal role in our Schools and we have seen a welcome return to competitive fixtures for all our students.

“Charlie, Nicholas and Anna have taken their love of sport and natural talents to the next level and shown a commitment that is worthy of success.”