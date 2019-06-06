Teenager evicted from South Shields home after making life misery for neighbours

A 19-year-old tenant who made life misery for his neighbours has been evicted from his home in South Shields.

Charlie Spowart was forced to leave his home in Downham Court, in the Victoria Road Estate, after South Tyneside Council was awarded a possession order at the County Court.

This follows numerous complaints from neighbours who were subject to loud music in the early hours of the morning, visitors causing disturbances and the strong smell of cannabis coming from the property.

On two occasions a window was smashed at the property and visitors were often heard shouting obscenities.

On another occasion bags of household waste were dumped in the communal garden which Spowart admitted were his.

The court was told that, although Spowart was given numerous warnings about being in breach of his tenancy, he failed to moderate his behaviour.

A spokesman for the council said: “The vast majority of our residents want to live in a peaceful environment and they have the right to do so.

“Spowart’s behaviour, and that of his visitors to the property, had a detrimental impact on the quality of life for people living nearby which is simply unacceptable.

“Seeking possession of someone’s home is always a last resort but when the situation failed to improve we were left with no other option but to pursue the matter through the court. We hope that this enforcement action offers some respite to the local community.”

There are many ways to report anti-social behaviour in South Tyneside. Residents can call the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit on 0191 427 7999 or email asb@southtynesidehomes.org.uk.