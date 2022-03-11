South Shields Tennis Club members looking forward to brighter future after landing £10,000 for new lighting system
Tennis club members are celebrating a £10,000 funding boost which will help their facilities shine.
South Shields Tennis Club, based at Westoe, has landed a £10,214.00 grant from the SUEZ Communities Trust for the centre’s floodlight replacement project.
The club, which was formerly known as Westoe Tennis Club, has the only flood-lit all-weather courts in South Shields.
But the lighting system is now 15-years-old and still operates using halogen bulbs.
The funding means the club will be able to upgrade to LED alternatives, which use less energy and improve the quality of light for players.
Mike McGurrell, chairman of South Shields Tennis Club, said the new lighting will improve court availability, encourage more use, and improve visibility, while reducing energy consumption and light pollution.
He said none of the three artificial grass tennis courts have a full set of working lights, so all must be switched on to provide adequate light to the courts though dark spots remain.
The existing lights take around 15 minutes to warm up to full capacity whereas new lights will activate instantly.
With most play taking place on evenings when members finish work or school, Mike said the most important benefit will be safety.
News of the cash comes after a rough time for the club during the covid pandemic. The Gazette reported in 2021 how the economic impacts had left the facilities with a huge financial black hole.
He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support shown by SUEZ Community Trust in supporting this project. Having a modern and efficient lighting system will make a tremendous difference to our members and in turn will stimulate further membership of the club.”
Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to South Shields Tennis Club.”
The SUEZ Communities Trust is an independent funding body set up in 1997 to provide funding through the Landfill Communities Fund.
The Trust supports projects using tax credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, which operates waste services in South Tyneside.
Causes helped by the trust have included public recreation facilities such as village halls, community centres, sport, heritage, green spaces and play areas.
The The Landfill Communities Fund is a tax credit scheme enabling landfill operators to contribute money to organisations enrolled with the scheme regulator, ENTRUST, as environmental bodies.