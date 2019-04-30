Thanks sent as police confirm missing man Gary Hughes is found

A man who sparked an search by police after he went missing has been located, officers have confirmed.

Gary Hughes, from the West Park area of South Shields, went missing after visiting his sister in the Leam Lane area of Hebburn last Tuesday.

He had said he was going to Hebburn Central's pool, but never arrived.

The 48-year-old was described by police as vulnerable, while his family were concerned as he has epilepsy and had not taken his medicine since the Monday.

His loved ones appealed for people to look out for him and expressed their thanks to those who had already helped search for him and spread the word about his disappearance.

Now Northumbria Police has confirmed they have traced him.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Northumbria Police would like to thank the public for all their assistance in locating Gary Hughes who has been missing since the 23/04/19.

"He has now been located by officers and his family are aware."