The areas in South Tyneside with the highest number of people who have no qualifications

How many people over the age of 16 have no qualifications in South Tyneside?

By Poppy Kennedy
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 06:00

We look at each ward to see where there is the highest percentage of residents who have left school with no qualifications. All 18 wards in South Tyneside are listed below in order of highest to lowest in the percentage of people with no qualifications. (Figures taken from the last UK census in 2011.)

1. Biddick & All Saints

At the last census, the ward with the highest percentage of people with no qualifications was Biddick & All Saints. There were 2,416 people living in the ward who had left school with no qualifications - a percentage of 35.6%.

2. Whiteleas

There were 2,357 people over the age of 16 who had no qualifications in Whiteleas - that's 34.2% of the population.

3. Simonside and Rekendyke

In this ward 2,420 people over 16 had no qualifications - that's 33.7%.

4. Bede

In the Bede ward, 33.4% of adults don't have any education qualifications - that's 2,075.

