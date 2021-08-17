'The bravest boy' - community pays tribute to South Shields boy Ethan Adams after tragic cancer battle

Ethan Adams sadly died on August 5, surrounded by his family, just weeks after doctors said they could not find a way to continue with his treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma.

The Harton Village youngster was diagnosed with cancer when treatment for toothache failed to put a stop to his pain in November last year. Further investigations found he had a tumour in his head and another in his chest.

Ethan was given chemotherapy, followed by radiotherapy, but last month the family were told that as his treatment has already been given at its most intense levels, nothing more can be offered.

Ethan Adams tragically died aged just nine after a battle with cancer.

In the time he had left, nine-year-old Ethan set about fulfilling a bucket-list of wishes, which included trips to the family caravan in Thirsk and a visit to London.

His parents Mark and Tracey, both 43, said they were so proud of the ‘unbelievable courage’ their son had shown throughout his cancer fight.

Tributes to Ethan have now flooded in from people across South Tyneside, calling him a ‘true superhero’ and ‘the bravest boy’.

Ethan Adams, pictured here in grey top, with his parents Mark and Tracey and siblings Ellie and Evan.

Suzanne New said: “The bravest boy! Fly high Ethan, a true superhero.”

Claire Marie Brown said: “RIP Ethan. Thinking of all the family. Such an amazing little boy.”

Gillian Richardson wrote: “Rest with the angels you brave young man.”

Leeanne Defty added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. Thinking of all his family and friends at this devastating time. Fly high Ethan.”

Ethan Adams during his brave battle with cancer.

Meleney Gallagher commented: “So sad but what a brave little boy RIP Ethan.”

Caroline Doyle wrote: “RIP brave boy, Ethan. Such a lovely family who have coped so well with everything life has thrown at them. God Bless.”

Janine Armour said: “What a brave young man. Thoughts to his family at such a desperately difficult time.”

Leighann Garrity wrote: “So so sad. Rest in peace. Thinking about all the family at this sad time. Heartbreaking.”

Sheree Wilson said: “RIP Ethan, the epitome of a true hero. A young man brave and caring to the end.”

Helen Hall commented: “So sorry for your loss. What a beautiful family, thinking of you all.”

Christine Bonar commented: “Heartbreaking news, he was in my granddaughters class and he was a lovely boy. RIP Ethan. Thinking of you all.”

Lesley Heslop Wastopham added: “What a lovely lad. I’m so sorry. Thinking of you all.”

Marie Smith said: “Such a brave little boy. Rest in peace Ethan, fly high with the angels.”

Eileen Jackson commented: “Such an amazing little boy and an amazing family.”

The family will say goodbye to Ethan on Friday, August 20 with a service held at South Shields Crematorium.

To support the family, visit the The Adams –Magical Memories Fundraiser.