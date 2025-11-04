“It’s the difference between life and death” - the words of the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) CEO Joe Garcia as the charity have launched an appeal to purchase a new helicopter to start to replace their ageing fleet.

The GNAAS currently has two helicopters which respond to more than 2,000 critically ill or injured people in the North, Cumbria and North Yorkshire every year.

The GNAAS is looking to raise £2.5m to start replacing its ageing fleet. | GNAAS

However, the current two aircraft are reaching the end of their service and need to be replaced, leaving the charity needing to find £2.5m to cover the deposit for a new emergency helicopter.

In a post on the GNAAS Facebook page a spokesperson said: “We need your help, right now.

“For over 20 years the sound of our helicopter has meant one thing: hope is on the way.

“It's a promise you've helped us keep, but today, that promise is at risk. Our two life-saving helicopters have reached the end of their service and we now face one of the most critical moments in our charity's history.

“But, we have the blueprints for a stronger future: a new, three-helicopter fleet that's ready to meet growing demand, deliver more advanced medical care, and ensure we're never grounded. It could be difference between life and death.

“We have the blueprints. We have the crews. But we are £2.5 million short of securing the deposit for the vital third aircraft.”

The charity is has set up a donation page on its website and has currently raised £200,000.

The spokesperson added: “Your support has always kept us flying, and now we need you more than ever.

“Your donations will help purchase the helicopter that ensures we can reach the next child, parent, or loved one who needs us.

“It will turn our blueprint into a reality and secure the future of our service. This isn't about growth, it's about survival. It's about keeping our promise to you and to every person who needs us in their darkest hour.

“Donate now and help secure our service.”