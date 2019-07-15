The Best of South Tyneside sponsors.

Battling eight-year-old Nathan Curry from Jarrow was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just four weeks ago.

But one of the family’s pet dogs, Barney the two-year-old Bedlington terrier, realised something was up long before that.

Nathan Curry with his 'best friend' Barney the Bedlington Terrier who has been a constant companion during his fight with leukaemia.

Eight weeks before Nathan’s diagnosis, Barney began following Nathan around, said mum Sue Curry, 46.

“He would not leave Nathan’s bedside and we would joke to him ‘you’ve got a best friend there’. But I think Barney realised Nathan was not well. He would not leave Nathan’s side until he had fallen asleep.

“And when Nathan went into hospital, Barney would not eat. Bless him, he never ate for eight days while we were in hospital and his back end was failing but as soon as Nathan come home he started to get better.”

Barney is now back to full fitness and remains close to Nathan as he fights his illness.

Nathan manages a smile from his hospital bed.

Sue also paid tribute to her daughter Chloe, nine, who is Nathan’s big sister, for the way she has also been there for her brother.

“She takes his temperature for me in the mornings and does little things for him all day. She brings her friends round to play with Nathan.”

It’s not been easy for Chloe either as she was very close to her grandad John Curry, who died aged 74 in April from heart failure.

She’s been so brave as she copes with both grief and watching her little brother’s health struggles, said Sue.

Nathan in his wheelchair on the day he paid a balloon tribute to his grandad John Curry on Father's Day.

She hailed Nathan for the courageous way he has fought leukaemia. It’s a fight which he will wage for at least another three and a half years while he undergoes chemotherapy.

Now both Nathan and Chloe have been nominated for Best of South Tyneside Awards and Sue said: “It would mean so much to them both if they won. They have been through so much and this would give them so much encouragement.”

It was back on June 7 this year that Nathan was diagnosed. Sue said: “He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after coughing blood.

“He was very poorly. He was anaemic and he had a blood transfusion.”

Nathan and Chloe enjoy some precious time together.

Nathan is now mostly confined to the house because his immune system is so low.

Sue said: “Generally he is a bubbly character and he is positive but he has said ‘Am I going to die’

“But he also keeps saying ‘I am going to be alright’ and ‘I am going to live a normal life’.”

Nathan and Chloe join an incredible lost of awards nominees so far.

We want to know about the unsung heroes, community champions, inspirational children and fantastic sports people for this year’s awards which will be taking nominations until Friday, August 30.

That’s loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass that deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

