The full list of warm spaces across South Tyneside to help residents this winter - and when they are open

With the cost of energy showing no sign of decreasing, local authorities are planning ways to ensure residents across the UK are able to stay warm this winter and South Tyneside Council have announced a series of spaces across the region can be used as community areas. Select spaces also allow residents to get support and advice.

Additional ways to get support can be found through South Tyneside Council's website while a series of support payments will further assist households through ongoing cost of living crisis.

Where are the warm spaces across South Tyneside this winter?

The Council have split the spaces into three sections, community spaces, council spaces and children’s centres.

Community spaces

Action Station, Boldon Lane, South Shields – open every Monday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Age Concern Tyneside South, Beach Road, South Shields – open Monday (9am – 1pm), Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (9am – 4pm), Friday (1pm – 4pm) and Saturday (9:30am – 12:30pm)

Apna Ghar (Women only), Ocean Road, South Shields – open Monday to Friday (9:30am – 3pm)

Big Local Jarrow, Cambrian Street – open Tuesday and Wednesday (1am – 11:30am)

Bliss Ability, New Green Street, South Shields – open Tuesday (1pm – 4pm), Wednesday (9:30am – 12 noon and 1pm – 4pm)

Boldon and Cleadon Community Library, Boker Lane, Boldon – open Monday and Friday (10am – 1pm), Tuesday and Thursday (10am – 5pm) and the first and third Saturday of each month (10am – 1pm)

Boldon Community Centre, New Road, Boldon – open Monday to Friday (9am – 7pm)

Charles Young Centre, Talbot Road, South Shields – open Monday and Wednesday (9:30am – 2pm) and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (9:30am – 4pm)

Grace Place, Denmark Close, Shouth Shields – open Monday to Friday (11am – 3pm) and Saturday (11am – 2pm)

Grange Road Baptist Church, Jarrow – open Monday (1pm – 3pm), Friday (10am – 12 noon) and Sunday (1pm – 3pm)

Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, Low Lane, South Shields – open Monday to Friday (10am – 8pm)

Hebburn Cemetery, Victoria Road West – open Monday to Friday (10am – 3pm) and weekends (8am – 12:30pm)

Hebburn Helps, St John’s Precinct – open Friday (10am – 1pm)

Hedworthfield CA – Cornhill, Jarrow – open Monday to Friday (9am – 7pm), Saturday (9am – 4pm) and Sunday (9am – 1pm)

Independent Methodist Church, Victoria Road, Hebburn – open Monday to Friday (10am – 1pm)

Marsden Road Health Centre, South Shields – open Monday, Tuesday, Thurday and Friday (12 noon – 3:30pm)

Primrose Community Centre, Lambton Terrace, Jarrow – open Monday to Friday (9am – 8pm) and Saturday (9am – 5pm)

Radio Shields, Westoe Road, South Shields – open Tuesday to Thursday and weekends (10am – 2pm)

South Shields Football Club, Shaftesbury Avenue, South Shields – open Monday to Friday (9am – 5pm)

St John’s Hebburn, Canning Street – open Tuesday (10:30am – 12:30pm) and Thursday (1pm – 3pm, only in term time and for those with pre school children)

St John's the Baptist, Nairn Street, Jarrow – open Thursday (11am – 1pm)

St Joseph's Church, St Joseph's Way, Jarrow – open Wednesday (10am – 1pm)

St Jude’s Church, Alice Street, South Shields – open Wednesday afternoons

St Luke’s Church, Burns Head Road, Hebburn – open Monday (7pm-8pm), Friday (2pm – 4pm) every third Saturday morning (10am – 12pm) and every Sunday (10:45 – 12 noon)

St Mark and Cuthbert Church, Quarry Lane, South Shields – open Wednesday afternoons

St Paul’s Church, Jarrow – open Monday and Saturday (11am – 3pm)

St Peter’s Church, York Avenue, Jarrow – open Tuesday (11am – 1pm)

St Simon’s Church, Wenlock Road, South Shields – open Wednesday 11am – 1pm)

St Stephen’s Church, Mile End Road, South Shields – open Monday and Saturday (9am – 12 noon)

West Harton Methodist Church, Boldon Lane, South Shields – open Tuesday (10:30am – 2pm from Tuesday, November 1)

WHiST, Mile End Road, South Shields – open Tuesday (12 noon – 2pm, women only)

Council Spaces

Council-run buildings are offering those in need the chance to join their scheduled community events including Cleadon Park welcoming people into their adult colouring in and Scrabble group while The Word in South Shields are offering spaces at their Ukulele sessions every Friday between 2pm and 3:30pm.

Other options include Hebburn Central’s reading group which happens on the first Wednesday of each month between 1:30pm and 2:30pm and children reading sessions on Mondays between 10:15am and 11am at Jarrow Focus.

Children’s centres

All Saints Children Centre, Whitehall Street, South Shields – open for parents and under fours on Thursday (9am – 12 noon)

Bede Children’s Centre, Inverness Road, Jarrow – information available by conacting the centre

Biddick Hall and Whiteleas Children Centre, Galsworthy Road, South Shields – information available by contacting the centre

Boldon Children’s Centre, Reginald Street – information available by contacting the centre

Horsley Hill Children's Centre, Norham Avenue, South Shields – information available by contacting the centre.

Jarrow Children Centre, Stanley Street – open Wednesday (10am – 11:30pm)

Marine Park Children Centre, Flagg Court, South Shields – information available by contacting the centre

Primrose Children Centre, Park Avenue, South Shields – information available by contacting the centre

Ridgeway Children Centre, Park Avenue, South Shields – information available by contacting the centre

Riverside Children Centre, Garrick Street, South Shields – open Wednesday (1pm – 4pm)