Jarrow Sharks FC Youth U14 players were in need of new kits and equipment, so they applied to the Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

With £500, £1,000 and £1,500 available, voted for the club to receive the highest amount, and the coach David Newton said it would help to improve learning skills and equipment for diversion and positive mental health among North East youth.

David added: “Over the years, Jarrow Sharks have developed as a team and achieved regular promotions and are now currently top of the table in division three of the Russell Foster Youth League.

Jarrow U13s football team received a grant from Tesco shoppers.

“They all work so hard and everyone involved with the team and club are proud to see them excelling.

“The team have registered to compete in a Sunday league this season as well, which will require additional funds to cover the cost of strips, training sessions and equipment.

"Parents and children work extremely hard to fundraise, but sometimes we need that extra boost.

“In the current climate and cost of living crisis this is not something the families of the children can subsidise alone. This team have achieved so much over the years and continue to develop and improve every season. The children work very hard and are keen to play at every given opportunity to support their development.

“Thank you, Tesco, for providing this extra funding.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help local community groups such as Jarrow Sharks who really are at the heart of their town.

The Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”