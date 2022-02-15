Food banks across the North East and beyond are seeing demand for their services increase and with the half-term break just around the corner, many families may need additional support.

Parcels from food banks help those in the community who may not be able to afford the essentials, from food stuffs to toiletries.

If you are able to contribute, a simple donation of an essential item or two can go a long way in supporting families and individuals in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food stored for parcels. Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images.

We take a look at some of the helpful items which could make up a typical food parcel, as well as non-food products you could pick up to donate.

This list gives general advice, based on items which typically form a food parcel. Individual food banks may have different needs.

Food items

Baby food and snacks

Non-food items such as toiletries and hygiene items are also vital to support those in need. Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.

Biscuits and cereal bars

Breakfast cereal

Cartons of fruit juice

Cans of soup

Can you help with a donation for a food parcel? Picture: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.

Dried foods such as lentils, pasta, pulses and rice

Instant coffee

Long-life milk

Tea bags

You can check with your local food bank to see which items are most needed. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Tinned food such as fruit, fish or meat and vegetables

Non-food items

Baby wipes and nappies

Deodorant

Hand wipes, sanitiser and face masks

Kitchen towel and toilet paper

Laundry powder or liquid wash

Sanitary towels or tampons

Shampoo

Shower gel and soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Washing liquid

There are dozens of food banks set up across the North East, some of which are independently operated by community groups, churches or other local organisations.

Others are supported by charity The Trussell Trust. Contact your local food bank directly for donation information.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.