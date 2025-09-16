The latest figures shows the North East has 1,127,812 registered as employed, a 0.24% drop compared to the end of August last year (2024).

The region has fared better when it comes to wage increases with the North East seeing median monthly pay rise by the most of any region in the country at 7.8%. Despite the rise, the region’s median monthly pay of £2,450 per month is still significantly behind the South East (£2,706) and London (£3,026).

Some of the North East’s local authorities have seen bigger wage increases than others whilst some areas have seen an increase in the number of people in work compared to the more common trend of a fall in the number of people in employment.

Check out the 12 North East local authorities who have seen the biggest rise and fall in the number number of people in work.

The median is the middle value when looking at the range of salaries from highest to lowest.

1 . Stockton-on-Tees Stockton-on-Tees has seen a 0.2% increase in the number of people in work in the last 12 months. The median monthly wage has increased by 8%. | Google Photo Sales

2 . North Tyneside North Tyneside has seen a 0.1% increase in the number of people in work in the last 12 months. The median monthly wage has increased by 7.6%. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . Darlington Darlington has seen no percentage increase or decrease in the number of people in work over the last 12 month. The median monthly wage has increased by 7.7%. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales