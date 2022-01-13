Take a look at the top rated places in South Tyneside for lunch, according to TripAdvisor.

The top 9 lunch spots in South Tyneside as rated by TripAdvisor

If you fancy a spot of lunch in South Tyneside, then there’s plenty of great places to try.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:03 pm

We’ve compiled a ranking of the top 9 lunch spots in South Tyneside, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Italianish Spanish

Italianish Spanish on Ocean Road received five stars on TripAdvisor. It ranked the number one place to visit for a spot of lunch in South Tyneside.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. 169292827_3278681292358132_2292807334232091617_n.jpg

The Clifton Hotel and Coffee Shop has received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. The coffee shop is ranked number two.

Photo: The Clifton

Photo Sales

3. Colmans Fish and Chips

Colmans Fish and Chips on Ocean Road, South Shields received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. The chip shop is ranked number three.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Colmans Seafood Temple

Colmans Seafood Temple, located on Sea Road, South Shields received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. The restaurant is rated number four.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South TynesideTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3