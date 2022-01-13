We’ve compiled a ranking of the top 9 lunch spots in South Tyneside, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Italianish Spanish
Italianish Spanish on Ocean Road received five stars on TripAdvisor. It ranked the number one place to visit for a spot of lunch in South Tyneside.
Photo: JPI Media
2. 169292827_3278681292358132_2292807334232091617_n.jpg
The Clifton Hotel and Coffee Shop has received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. The coffee shop is ranked number two.
Photo: The Clifton
3. Colmans Fish and Chips
Colmans Fish and Chips on Ocean Road, South Shields received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. The chip shop is ranked number three.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Colmans Seafood Temple
Colmans Seafood Temple, located on Sea Road, South Shields received 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor. The restaurant is rated number four.
Photo: Stu Norton