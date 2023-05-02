‘They are so cute’ - South Shields couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary
A South Shields couple are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary as they reach 70 years as husband and wife.
Tony, 91, and Eunice Clasper, 88, tied at the knot at St Stephen’s Church, on Mile End Road in South Shields, on May 2, 1953.
The pair, who have lived in the Whiteleas area for 65 years, met at the Londonderry Dance Hall after Tony’s older brother was courting Eunice’s sister at the time.
Amanda Topping, their daughter who lives in Cleadon, has told the Gazette what her parents are like as a couple and revealed how she thinks they have remained married for so long.
The 61-year-old said: “They are so cute together, they have always been like that and they would definitely be lost without each other.
“My mam looks after my dad, she is basically his full time carer and she treats him like a king.
“I think they have been married for so long because my parents have always taken care of each other, they have always looked out for one another and they are really proud of what they have.
“They are very family orientated, basically their family is everything to them, right down to their great great grandchilden.
“They will just be celebrating together, they don’t really want any fuss but we as a family want them to be proud of the fact that they have been married for so long.”
According to the couple’s marriage certificate, at the time of their wedding in 1953, Tony was serving as a trooper in the KDG (King’s Dragoon Guards).
The couple’s family will be celebrating the big milestone with them, with Amanda confirming that there will be a few surprises in store for her mam and dad.
