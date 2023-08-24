Things to do in and around South Tyneside this August Bank Holiday weekend

After the New Year, Easter and May Bank Holidays, only one more is coming before the Christmas period and to celebrate the final three day weekend of the summer we have taken a look at the best ways to enjoy the free time some of us will get.

The August Bank Holiday in the UK is on Monday, August 28 and these are some of the things you can do to enjoy yourself before we enter September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone looking for some sporting action this Saturday can head to South Shields FC, who have started well in their first season at the second step of non-league football. The Mariners, managed by former Sunderland fans favourite Julio Arca, sit in the National League North’s ninth position and face 21st placed Gloucester City on Saturday. Kick off at Mariner’s Park is at 3pm with tickets available to buy online.

What is happening across South Tyneside this Bank Holiday weekend?

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hebburn Town FC are also in action this weekend. On Saturday they welcome Winterton Rangers to South Tyneside before making the short trip to Dunston UTS on Monday. Tickets for both fixtures can be bought on the day and each game kicks off at 3pm.

Also on Saturday, music returns to South Marine Park when local band Cats Night Out. The act will be playing between 2pm and 4pm at the South marine Park Bandstand.

The fun isn’t limited to the big parks, and this weekend will also see events taking place elsewhere across the region. Between 5pm and 7pm another local band The Good The Bad and The Chumsy will welcome special guests as part of a headline set at Harton Quays Park while the same stage will open with Tree Stump Theatre’s production of ‘Billie and the Emerald Crystal’ between 3pm and 4pm.

Over in Jarrow’s West Park, the live music continues thanks to The Felling Band in addition to free children’s entertainment.