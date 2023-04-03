News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
2 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
3 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
3 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

‘This is really something to be very proud of’ South Shields radio station wins prestigious award

Radio Shields was first established in 2019 by Kyle Scott.

By Holly Allton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:13 BST

A volunteer-led radio station in South Shields has won a prestigious North East radio award.

Radio Shields, which was first established in 2019 by Kyle Scott has continued to grow and has become an important voice for the South Shields community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The station launched on the UK’s first small DAB radio service for Tyneside in November 2021.

Radio Shields
Radio Shields
Radio Shields
Most Popular

They have now announced that they have won the North of England Prestige Award for Radio Broadcaster of the Year 2022/2023.

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Award gives recognition to small businesses which have proven to be successful over the past year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To support their nomination, shortlisted companies such as Radio Shields must evidence their work with positive feedback from clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition and by showcasing the most outstanding parts of their business.

Radio Shields Chief Executive Officer Kyle Scott said of the big win: "Congratulations to everybody who made the station what it is today from its unique content. We all work hard together to make our local radio station.

“This is really something to be very proud of not only ourselves but the local community, it's something to shout loud and proud that we are now your award winning community radio broadcaster.

“Finally, I would like to encourage anybody who wants to get involved to get in touch and be part of our movement in South and North Tyneside"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Radio Shields, is available 24/7 on DAB across South and North Tyneside, via smart smart speakers or on the Radio Shields website.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters.

South ShieldsSouth TynesideNorth East