‘This is really something to be very proud of’ South Shields radio station wins prestigious award

A volunteer-led radio station in South Shields has won a prestigious North East radio award.

Radio Shields, which was first established in 2019 by Kyle Scott has continued to grow and has become an important voice for the South Shields community.

The station launched on the UK’s first small DAB radio service for Tyneside in November 2021.

They have now announced that they have won the North of England Prestige Award for Radio Broadcaster of the Year 2022/2023.

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Award gives recognition to small businesses which have proven to be successful over the past year.

To support their nomination, shortlisted companies such as Radio Shields must evidence their work with positive feedback from clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition and by showcasing the most outstanding parts of their business.

Radio Shields Chief Executive Officer Kyle Scott said of the big win: "Congratulations to everybody who made the station what it is today from its unique content. We all work hard together to make our local radio station.

“This is really something to be very proud of not only ourselves but the local community, it's something to shout loud and proud that we are now your award winning community radio broadcaster.

“Finally, I would like to encourage anybody who wants to get involved to get in touch and be part of our movement in South and North Tyneside"

Radio Shields, is available 24/7 on DAB across South and North Tyneside, via smart smart speakers or on the Radio Shields website.