This is when you should take down your Christmas tree, according to tradition

Are you the type of person who has their Christmas tree up right throughout November and December? Or are you sick of the sight of it as soon as Christmas Day is over?

On the other hand, if you have a real Christmas tree, the pine needles being shed can cause a lot of mess so you could be forgiven for wanting to take it down early.

So when should you actually take your tree down after Christmas?

There is no real answer, it ultimately comes down to personal preference however if you’re wanting to follow tradition then there is a set date.

In Christianity, Christmas celebrations last 12 days from the birth of Jesus, meaning that the Twelfth Night officially signals the end of the festivities.

Due to this, it is widely agreed that this is the day that decorations should be put back into storage for another year.

If you follow the Church of England calendar, the Twelfth Night falls on Wednesday, January 5 and if you follow the Catholic Church calendar, it falls on Thursday, January 6.

Also, as far as the tradition goes, leaving a tree or decorations up past this date is considered unlucky.

