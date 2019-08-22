This is why engineering firm UTS is supporting the Best of South Tyneside Awards once again

Neil Rowling, commercial manager at UTS.

Once again Jarrow-based UTS Engineering Group is has come on board to lend its support to the annual Gazette awards.

UTS was founded in the mid 1990s as a supplier of couplings, flange adaptors and repair clamps to the UK water industry.

It also boasts a portfolio of products to service pipelines around the world.

Neil Rowling, commercial manager at UTS, said the business was looking forward to honouring individuals and teams with a winning mentality.

He said: “Building a successful business can take decades, it does not happen overnight.

“It is all about developing a team with individuals that have a can-do attitude to life and are supportive of each other.

“That is why we are so delighted to sponsor the community awards.

“The entries are packed with individuals and teams that have a winning mentality and a refusal to accept second best.”

How to nominate

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Printing, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

The categories

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.