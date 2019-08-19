This is why the air ambulance landed in South Shields

The Great North Air Ambulance has landed in South Shields to reports of a patient unwell near Chichester Road, in South Shields.

By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 14:37
The air ambulance landed on land behind the Wawn Street Surgery in Westoe. Picture by Klysa Hall.

The air ambulance was called just before 1pm and arrived within 15 minutes at the land behind Wawn Street Surgery, in Westoe.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a patient who was medically unwell.

“We did not need to airlift the patient and we returned to base.”