This is why the air ambulance landed in South Shields
The Great North Air Ambulance has landed in South Shields to reports of a patient unwell near Chichester Road, in South Shields.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 14:37
The air ambulance was called just before 1pm and arrived within 15 minutes at the land behind Wawn Street Surgery, in Westoe.
A spokesman for the air ambulance said: “We were called to reports of a patient who was medically unwell.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We did not need to airlift the patient and we returned to base.”