Manchester City star Jack Grealish spotted enjoying a pint in a Washington social club
Locals at the social club were joined by Jack to watch the Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion fixture.
Photographs emerged on social media showing Jack enjoying a pint and chatting to locals.
Comments on social media also suggested the Manchester City forward, who reportedly earns £15m a year, put money behind the bar so that fellow punters could enjoy a drink on him.
Commenting on Facebook, one local said: “Jack Grealish was spotted in the North Biddick Social Club today. He’s no different than one of us.”
Grealish was transferred from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for a fee reportedly worth £100 million. He has gone on to win the Premier League title and European Champions League.
