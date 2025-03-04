Manchester City star Jack Grealish spotted enjoying a pint in a Washington social club

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 09:53 BST

Drinkers heading to the North Biddick Social club were surprised to be joined on Sunday (March 2) afternoon for a few pints by Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish.

Locals at the social club were joined by Jack to watch the Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion fixture.

Photographs emerged on social media showing Jack enjoying a pint and chatting to locals.

Comments on social media also suggested the Manchester City forward, who reportedly earns £15m a year, put money behind the bar so that fellow punters could enjoy a drink on him.

Commenting on Facebook, one local said: “Jack Grealish was spotted in the North Biddick Social Club today. He’s no different than one of us.”

Grealish was transferred from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021 for a fee reportedly worth £100 million. He has gone on to win the Premier League title and European Champions League.

