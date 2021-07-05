Thousands of pounds have been raised for Shona following her death.

The 27-year-old was reported as missing from her home in Houghton on Friday, July 2 after she failed to turn up for her shift at work on Friday morning.

Now, a fundraiser has been launched to help pay for her funeral, with some funds also being donated to the Willows Cat Adoption Centre – the charity where her own two cats are from.

A page launched in memory of Shona Lonsdale has raised thousands of pounds.

More than £3,000 has already been raised in 24 hours.

Following her disappearance Shona’s loved ones launched an appeal for information on social media.

Shona, who was the manager of Sunderland salon, Black Door Hairdressing, has been described as a ‘bubbly’ and ‘approachable’ person by her family.

Trina Kirtley, organiser of the fundraiser paid tribute to her niece, she said: “To our beautiful Shona, you were let down my so many services and gone to soon.

“We all love you forever around the world and back and will miss you always.

"We are so sorry we could not find you in time but we tried really, really hard to, rest in peace now.”

A message from Trina on the GoFundMe page says that any donation would be ‘gratefully received’ by their family.

Police have also confirmed that there is not believed to be any third party involvement in Shona’s death.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman confirmed the body of a 27-year-old woman had been found.

The force initially said the body was found at Marsden Quarry, but the location has since been clarified by emergency services as being Marsden Old Quarry Nature Reserve.

They added: "Formal identification is yet to take place but we do believe the body to be that of missing person Shona Lonsdale.

"Enquiries to locate Shona had been ongoing after she was reported missing from her home in Houghton on Friday, July 2.

"There is not believed to have been any third party involvement in Shona’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts remain with Shona’s family at this difficult time.”