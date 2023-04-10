Darren and Danny will be joined in the Danny Graham’s Legends versus Gateshead FC Legends line-ups by former England star Stewart Downing, who also played for Sunderland, former SAFC goalkeeper Ben Alnwick, ex NUFC player Wayne Routledge and former Middlesbrough and Bolton centre-half David Wheater.

Also lining-up will be former Boro players Andrew Davies and Andrew Taylor and ex Gateshead and Watford defender Josh Walker.

The game will look to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Heel & Toe, a charity based in Chester-le-Street which provides therapies for children with physical disabilities.

Both are causes close to the former SAFC striker’s heart.

Danny, 37, who played over 50 times for the Black Cats during two spells, said: “I’ve been a patron for Heel & Toe for 13 years, since my Watford days. They’re a fantastic charity and I’ve done various fundraisers in the past to help buy new equipment and be able to expand and help more kids.

"It’s a cause close to my heart as I initially became involved as I’ve a family friend whose child has cerebral palsy. The progress they make with these children is phenomenal.”

Former Sunderland striker Danny Graham with Max, who will be taking part in the half-time penalty shoot-out.

Danny has decided to split the money raised with Cancer Research UK after his own recent experience of the impact the disease can have.

He said: “All families have been struck by cancer. We found out a few years ago that my dad’s wife has terminal cancer and the family have been on a long journey with that and so I also really want to raise money to help with greater research.”

The match will take place at South Shields FC’s 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday, May 20 at 3pm.

Activities will start at 1pm and will be a “real family” affair which will also include pre-match children’s coaching sessions, a chance to meet the players, raffle, and 360 photo booth to capture memories of the day.

Danny Graham playing for Sunderland AFC during his second spell at the club. Picture by FRANK REID

To raise additional funds, for £500, private boxes can be purchased where guests can enjoy corporate hospitality and a ‘meet and greet’ with the players, while for £700, a VIP table can be booked for eight people which includes a bucket of beer, two course meal and a Q and A with the players.

Standard match day tickets are retailing from £10 for adults and £5 for children. Tickets and hospitality packages can be purchased from the Heel & Toe website.

Danny said: “I’m absolutely thrilled so many people have offered to play in the match, and with all of the people who are helping make the day happen.

Former Sunderland AFC striker Danny Graham is organising a legends charity match which will take place at South Shields FC.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has bought a ticket so far and ask anyone else, if they can, to come along and show some support for the amazing charities. “There’s going to be loads to do on the day and some great football on show.”

Heel & Toe development executive Jane Long added: “Danny Graham has been a patron since 2010 and supports our children at any opportunity possible. We were so excited when Danny told us about his plans to organise a charity football match to raise funds.

"The event will bring so much awareness about the great work the charity does and also raise much needed funds so Heel & Toe can continue to support children with disabilities in the North East.”

