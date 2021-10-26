The one minute and eight seconds time-lapse film on YouTube shows the Kirkstone Avenue bridge in Jarrow being removed from site to be repaired and then reinstalled.

The 52-year-old Banana Bridge, as it is known locally, crosses the A19 south of the Lindisfarne roundabout and connects Hedworth with the Scotch Estate. It was last refurbished in 1988.

As part of a £2.3million programme, the bridge has undergone a full structural refurbishment, which included concrete repairs, resurfacing, new bridge joints, full re-waterproofing of the bridge deck and replacement parapets.

The time-lapse video captures overnight works in which the bridge is hoisted section by section by a crane, to be taken away for repairs then brought back to be reinstalled.

The refurbishment, funded by the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund, also included replacement of the parapets as well as raising the height of the bridge to enable the removal of the headroom restrictions on the A19 slip roads.

Cllr Jim Foreman, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for Housing and Transport, said: “This is really something to watch. It’s fascinating seeing how the bridge is carefully brought down piece-by-piece then reconstructed once the refurbishment had been carried out.

“This is a well-used bridge connecting communities on either side of the road so I am sure local residents will be really pleased that it is back in use again.

The video shows the full project in a matter of seconds.

“Having a safe and efficient highways and infrastructure network is vital to support sustainable growth and help keep our businesses and communities connected as well as helping us deliver on our key priority of investing in the built environment.”

The work on the bridge was carried out by Esh Construction, who also worked on the Albert Road bridge on the A185 in Jarrow.

Steve Conn, divisional director at Esh, said: “Both Kirkstone Avenue and Albert Road bridges have undergone complex structural upgrades and refurbishment works while spanning busy transport infrastructure at each location.

“We are pleased to complete these technically challenging works and re-open the bridges to keep the local community connected.”

Jarrow's 'banana bridge' before its recent refurbishment. Google image.