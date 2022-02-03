Tips to keeps children safe on the internet

February 8 will mark Safer Internet Day with actions taking place right across the globe to ensure the safety of users online. As technology continues to be a fundamental part of our lives, it’s important we ensure children are kept safe when using the internet and are made aware of dangers. Here’s some top tips oto keep children safe on the internet.

Keep screens and devices where you can see them

It’s important you can see what your child is up to online so set ground rules that devices must stay where you can see them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set parental controls

To minimise the risk of your child accessing inappropriate things set parental locks on their devices so they can only child-friendly material.

Know who your child’s friends are online

As adults, we know that some people online aren’t who they say they are, but children and young people don’t so make sure you know exactly who they are speaking to.

Teach your children to keep their location private

Most apps, networks and devices have geo-tagging features which make your location public and can lead someone directly to you. These features should be turned off for obvious privacy and safety reasons.

Keep track of online time

Set limits to how much screen time your child has a day as too much time spent on devices in unhealthy.

Get social media savvy

Educate yourself on ways to be safe on social networks so that you can give the best advice to your children.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.