Andrew Dawson of Castle Building Services.

Castle Building Services, which has its headquarters at Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park, was crowned Company of the year in the small to medium business section of the Constructing Excellence North East Awards.

The firm, which employs a total of 118 staff, was recognised by judges for delivering a strong performance during the 12 months – and securing a healthy order book of projects for the next two years.

Managing director, Andrew Dawson, said: “We are very proud to win this prestigious industry award.

The Castle Building Services team with their excellence award.

"It is recognition for the team’s hard work and exceptional commitment to quality.

"We now travel to London, in November, to compete against other regional award winners in the national final.”

He added: “As we continue to build the business, we want to become a go-to employer. We have been steadily growing our team to fit our culture and to feel very much part of a supportive and ambitious working environment.”

As well as providing design, supply, installation, commissioning, construction services and building works including mechanical, electrical, public health and renewable technology services, Castle Building Services has recently diversified into the role of principal and specialist fit out contractor.

As a result, it has won a number of key contracts including its appointment as principal contractor at Pragmatic Park, Durham and a number of developments with UK Land Estates, with whom it has a long-standing relationship.

Earlier this year, Castle Building Services was also awarded the contract to be principal contractor for the refurbishment of the six-storey Axis Building on Gateshead’s Team Valley business park.

The company, which employs 50 staff in Scotland, with offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, has also continued to build on its strong portfolio of contracts in the education sector across the central belt of Scotland.

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive at Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “Congratulations to Castle Building Services, who impressed the judges with the calibre of its entry.