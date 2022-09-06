Top Gun and Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise pays flying visit to Teesside International Airport
Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has paid a flying visit to the North East.
The Top Gun superstar touched down at Teesside International Airport on Tuesday, September 6, where he got off a private jet.
He then boarded a helicopter which he appeared to pilot and take off in.
Cruise, who is a qualified pilot, was seen shaking hands and chatting with airport workers in pictures shared on social media by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.
Most Popular
-
1
Hundreds of homes and new store to be built on 'eyesore' former Hawthorn Leslie shipyard site in Hebburn after plans approved
-
2
One arrest after armed police respond to report of man armed with a crossbow in South Shields
-
3
FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Closing speeches to start as hearing reaches final stages
-
4
Drink-driver banned from roads after crashing Mercedes van when swerving to avoid cat
-
5
Whitburn Village Cafe celebrates 50 years of serving up delights as it goes from strength-to-strength
Mayor Houchen said: “Another day, another Hollywood superstar flies into Teesside Airport.
“An eagle eyed Teessider caught Tom Cruise flying into the airport before he boarded a helicopter.”
One person commented on Facebook: “You’re a day late Tom, missed The Mighty Boro last night.”
Another joked: “He’s just popped in for a Parmo and a decent pint.”
It is believed the private jet flew in from Tampa, in Florida, America.
Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back to back.
The seventh instalment of the franchise, in which Cruise is famous for doing his own jaw-dropping stunts, called Dead Reckoning Part One, is due to be released in cinemas in July 2023.
His latest film, Top Gun: Maverick is flying high in the box office and is currently the biggest money-making movie of the year having raked in over $1.3 billion worldwide.
Cruise and fellow A lister Harrison Ford were spotted in North Yorkshire and North Shields last year filming Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones 5 respectively.
Other major Hollywood blockbusters that have filmed in the North East in recent years include 2019’s Avengers Endgame which featured Durham Cathedral and Transformers: The Last Knight in Newcastle.