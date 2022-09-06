Top Gun and Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise pays flying visit to Teesside International Airport

The Top Gun superstar touched down at Teesside International Airport on Tuesday, September 6, where he got off a private jet.

He then boarded a helicopter which he appeared to pilot and take off in.

Cruise, who is a qualified pilot, was seen shaking hands and chatting with airport workers in pictures shared on social media by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Actor Tom Cruise is greeted after touching down at Teesside International Airport.

Mayor Houchen said: “Another day, another Hollywood superstar flies into Teesside Airport.

“An eagle eyed Teessider caught Tom Cruise flying into the airport before he boarded a helicopter.”

One person commented on Facebook: “You’re a day late Tom, missed The Mighty Boro last night.”

Another joked: “He’s just popped in for a Parmo and a decent pint.”

Tom Cruise appeared to pilot a helicopter.

It is believed the private jet flew in from Tampa, in Florida, America.

Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 back to back.

The seventh instalment of the franchise, in which Cruise is famous for doing his own jaw-dropping stunts, called Dead Reckoning Part One, is due to be released in cinemas in July 2023.

His latest film, Top Gun: Maverick is flying high in the box office and is currently the biggest money-making movie of the year having raked in over $1.3 billion worldwide.

The helicopter carrying Tom Cruise takes off.

Cruise and fellow A lister Harrison Ford were spotted in North Yorkshire and North Shields last year filming Mission: Impossible and Indiana Jones 5 respectively.