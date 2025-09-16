Town centre revamp aims to be 'community project'

Simon Ashton, principal at South Shields Marine School, left, with David Gardner, assistant principal at Tyne Coast College and Chris Meadowcroft, operations director, Castle.

The company in charge of the multi-million revamp of South Shields town centre is aiming to get the local community involved in the project.

Hebburn-based, Castle – the main contractor in the £95million project to relocate South Tyneside College in the town centre – has launched a community engagement programme aimed at forging “strong relationships with stakeholders and local communities”.

In partnership with South Tyneside College, Castle will engage with a number of schools that have established links with the college – offering site visits, work experience and in-school presentations to highlight the varied career paths that the construction sector can offer.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “The relocation of South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School will bring huge benefits to the borough and wider region.

A CGI impression of the new South Tyneside College campus in South Shields town centre.

"We also understand that the project will be of huge interest to a vast range of people in the borough, regionally, nationally and, in terms of the marine school, internationally.”

He added: “We have put a very strong emphasis on community and stakeholder engagement and appointed a dedicated team who will build relationships and ensure a regular flow of communication.

“We look forward to sharing news and updates during the course of the project as we deliver an outstanding facility that will play a key role in shaping the futures of so many people in South Tyneside and beyond.”

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council said: “This project represents a major investment in the future of South Tyneside.

“From creating opportunities for young people to explore careers in construction, to supporting local businesses and investing in community initiatives, this is about more than bricks and mortar.

"It’s about giving back and making sure the benefits of the development are felt far and wide.”

The project is a partnership between Tyne Coast College and South Tyneside Council and is being funded by the college, the North East Combined Authority and the Department for Education.

It involves moving the college from its current site in Westoe Village to South Shields town centre.

The project will create a 15,000 sq. metre campus on King Street, the conversion of the former BT building into student accommodation and the development of units within the Readhead area to create dedicated college facilities.

Castle and the college, will be inviting school careers leaders, construction students, school heads, community groups and businesses to meet key personnel associated with the build.

The company has also set up a dedicated website which will offer regular updates on construction milestones and details of road closures or diversions during the contract period.

The website will also signpost ways for local companies to supply services to the project and job roles that become available throughout the course of the development.

There will also be updates on meetings with local groups, residents and businesses.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod, chief executive of Tyne Coast College, said: “We are looking forward to embarking on a programme of events and activities as part of the community engagement programme.

“Our vision for the new campus will reshape education in South Tyneside and want people in the borough are part of that journey.”

The community engagement website is at https://www.castlecommunity.co.uk.