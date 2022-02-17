Tributes paid to South Tyneside businessman Walter Bloodworth, co-founder of furniture company Be Modern

Walter Bloodworth, co-owner of furniture manufacturer, Be Modern, passed away last month aged 81, leaving behind his wife Susan and three sons.

Originally from Sheffield, Walter moved to the North East in his 20’s and later set up his Be Modern business, which is still operating at Bede Industrial Estate, providing work for over 300 employees.

A joiner by trade, Walter was still involved with the business right up until his death, despite moving further south, near York, in November 2020, in order to be closer to family.

Walter Bloodworth

In February 2021, Walter was sadly diagnosed with cancer and despite undergoing several months of chemotherapy, was unable to finish his treatment.

Since his death, Walter’s wife of 37 years, Susan Bloodworth, 67, has been blown away by how many people have reached out and paid tribute to her late husband.

She said: “Walter got on with everyone. Since his funeral I’ve been really humbled by how many people who have got in touch. For all he was 81, you wouldn’t know it. He had a lot of energy and never sat still. He always wanted to do something whether it was being out and about or in the garden.”

Susan describes Walter as someone who loved his work and was incredibly passionate about his business.

Walter Bloodworth and his family

The family said that since its launch in 1963, Be Modern has provided excellent customer service across the North East and beyond and will continue to do, as Walter would have wanted.

