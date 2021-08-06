Michael Elliott – ‘Mick’ to those who knew him – was born in 1960 and left South Tyneside aged just 15 to pursue what would turn out to be a colourful and decorated career in gastronomy, first moving to London.

After graduating from the capital’s City and Guilds Institute, and serving an apprenticeship under Chef Anton Mossimann at the Dorchester Hotel, Mr Elliott went on to ply his trade as executive chef on board the Queen Elizabeth II luxury cruise liner.

He eventually ended up working in Canada.

The late Michael Elliott (affectionately known as 'Chef Mick' by those close to him), who originally hailed from South Shields before pursuing a career in gastronomy.

The Weston Chapel in Toronto noted that “Chef Mick had a passion for all things local, and his creativity with culinary techniques, specifically his patisserie skills, is unparalleled.

"He received numerous medals and awards for culinary excellence in regional and international competitions, televised series, contributions to culinary textbooks, and associations with various advisory boards within the food industry.”

Among other industry honours, he obtained the acclaimed designation of Certified Chef de Cuisine and was a Certified Red Seal chef along with his Executive Master of Science Degree in Culinary Chef Administration (M.Sc).

Craig Laing, a nephew of Mr Elliott’s, who still lives in South Shields, said his remaining family in South Tyneside were “immensely proud” of his successes overseas.

One of the late Michael Elliott's many popular recipes.

He won various Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in Atlantic Canada and the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, USA, and British Virgin Islands, the Nisod Excellence Award from the University of Texas, as well as being one of the host chefs for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta.

The Weston Chapel also said of the popular South Shields man: “Chef Mick’s joy came from inspiring enthusiasm in student chefs of all ages, which led him to instruct culinary programs at various colleges in Ontario, and he was extremely proud each and every one of his students.

"However, Chef Mick’s biggest pride was his family, his wife Ana Paula, his four children, and their beloved pet.

"He was an exceptional and loving husband and father, who never hesitated to shower his wife with unexpected gifts and tokens of love, and who never missed a single ballet class with his daughter Anapau, or a single sports game with his sons, no matter what time it was or how far it was.”

A scholarship programme at the Liason College culinary school in Greater Toronto, where Mr Elliott used to teach, is understood to be being set up in his memory.

Noted for his unwavering support of Newcastle United – even when separate by the Atlantic Ocean – Mr Elliott is also remembered as devoted family man.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Ana Paula, as well as by their children - Joshua, Courtlind, Anapau and Nathan - and his Golden Retriever, Bailey.

Mr Laing added: “Mick will be forever missed by his siblings, Linda, Lorraine, Jackie, Gary and Judy, his in-laws and his nieces and nephews, all of England."

Mr Elliott passed away on Tuesday, April 6, at the age of 60.

