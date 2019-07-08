Two men threaten man with a knife as they rob man of £10 near Fellgate Metro station
A man was kicked and threatened with a knife by a pair of robbers as they snatched £10 from him.
Police were called out to Jarrow following a report a man was mugged after he was threatened with a knife near Heathway in Hedworth yesterday, July 7.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating a report of a robbery near to Fellgate Metro Station on Sunday afternoon.
“The incident happened between 3.05pm and 3.35pm where a 32-year-old man was attacked as he walked on Heathway in Jarrow.
“He has been kicked in the leg and then threatened by two men with a knife.
“He has handed over £10 and the men have then fled the scene.
“Inquiries to identify the men involved are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact 101 quoting crime number 086068/19.”