With rocketing fuel costs threatening to affect Daft as a Brush transporting cancer patients to their hospital appointments, TT2 has stepped in to offer some help with a donation of £8,000.

The donation will help the charity to carry on providing a lifeline service to people across the North East and Cumbria who rely on it to access hospitals for their consultations and treatments.

TT2 spotted the fundraising campaign on social media, asking for donations to help meet the cost of rising fuel prices as diesel hit an eye-watering £1.76 a litre before Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a cut to fuel tax.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care founder, Brian Burnie said: “With TT2’s donation we can now cover fuel costs for a whole month, for all of our ambulances. We are very grateful. Hundreds of people rely on us to get them to their appointments and we can’t let them down.”

TT2 Customer Operations Manager Shaun Simmons adds: “Daft as a Brush do an absolutely brilliant job of supporting cancer patients who are going through very difficult times - thanks to a team of around 400 volunteers. We are happy that we could help support them during this time, where fuel prices have hit a record high.”

