Ukrainian-born nurse at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust leads collections for her war-torn home country
Staff across South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust are rallying to gather supplies to send to those who need them in Ukraine.
Among the staff leading the collections of essential supplies is Ukrainian-born nurse Irene Babrovich, who is based at South Tyneside Hospital.
The critical care outreach worker has been helped by colleagues, including Lisa Hobbs, to collect sleeping bags, non-perishable foods, flasks, nappies and baby food which have been sent to help via a Newcastle business.
Irene, who was born in Chernihiv, a city in the north of the country, still has loved ones who remain in the country after it was attacked by Russia on February 24 and wanted to do something to help.
She said: “When the conflict started my friends and I got together and decided to do something, as doing nothing was not an option.
“The shear frustration, helplessness and hopelessness of the situation in Ukraine, where we have either family, or friends or acquaintances got to us.
“It’s just amazing just how many things we were given.
“We need the support, we have been overwhelmed by what’s happening and want to do everything we can to help.”
Emergency Department Nurse Kate Gordon, who is also based at South Tyneside Hopsital, and her colleagues have sent 12 carloads of items to help, while Debbie Dack, a Sister on F64 Paediatric Ward Manager at Sunderland Royal Hospital, collected funds from staff and friends for essentials.
Other collections have also been held by Sunderland West District Nurses from the Sunderland and Community Integrated Team, based in Grindon, the Community Integrated Team at Riverview Health Centre and Trust’s Bladder and Bowel Service, based at Clarendon in Hebburn.
Peter Sutton, the Trust’s Executive Director of Planning and Business Development, commented: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the situation in Ukraine.
“We are working with our colleagues directly impacted by the conflict and offering support to our staff who feel the impact of the upsetting events.
“We are extremely proud of our workforce for the care they have shown through the collections and to play our own part by making the donation of equipment and medical supplies we have sent in partnership with Trusts from the region.”