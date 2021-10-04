Manager of The Lakeside Inn, Carl Mowatt, 57, clocked up the miles by completing eight half marathon routes across the North East, dubbed ‘Mowza’s Super 8’

The challenge was Carl's third time running over 100 miles in less than 12 months, which he undertook to raise money for Guide Dogs’ Newcastle Community Team, funding guide dogs for people in need.

He previously ran 100 miles in 24 hours in October 2020 and March 2021 on routes around the North East.

Carl Mowatt and guide dog in training Andy

From those, Carl raised enough money for two guide dogs, Andy who is currently undergoing training, and Mowza, who is yet to be born.

Following the success of his latest challenge, Carl has now reached the £15,000 milestone needed to fund a third guide dog, Molly, who will be named after a family pet who passed away earlier this year.

Carl said: “I can’t stop thinking about what and how I’ve done these three events in less than a year, never in my wildest dreams when I came back on the running scene in 2017 did I think I could progress from a 5k park run to super ultra distances.

“The thing is I just love to run and yes I went through some dark moments on all the runs but what’s a bit of pain to gain and change three peoples lives with the gift of sight through the dogs.”

The eight half marathons saw Carl take in some of the best known North East landmarks, including Souter Lighthouse, Marsden Grotto, Stadium of Light, The National Glass Centre, Northern Spire Bridge, Gateshead Stadium, Millenium bridge and Tyne Bridge.

To celebrate reaching his target for a third dog, Carl will be holding a thank you evening at the Lakeside Inn, to give thanks to all the people who supported and ran with him over the last year.

Carl will also be keeping his fundraising page open for any donations to the Newcastle Guide Dog Community team, which can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mowza100miles .