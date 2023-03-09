'Unbelievably supportive’ Chloe Rutherford family praise gym for 24-hour challenge in memory of South Shields barber

South Shields gym Black Sheep Fitness Academy and their members will be undertaking an incredibly gruelling 24-hour burpee challenge in order to raise money for the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust this Saturday, March 11.

The challenge will also be in memory of Allan Stone (also known as Stoney), a popular South Shields barber, who was also a dear friend and member of Black Sheep Fitness Academy until he sadly passed away aged 46 in 2021, due to a heart attack.

80 members from Black Sheep Fitness Academy will take part in the challenge named Burpees For Stoney, from 12pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday. The challenge will involve groups of members in dedicated time slots, performing the fitness exercise - burpees.

Black Sheep Fitness Academy aims to do a fitness challenge every year in order to raise money - especially for the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust. In the lockdown of 2020, the 24-hour burpee challenge took place online and Alan Stone dedicated his time between 2am and 3am.

Now that particular time slot has been named The Stoney Hour, and members of Black Sheep Fitness Academy will come together to take part in remembrance of their friend.

We spoke to Eilish Tiffin who co-owns Black Sheep Fitness with her husband Lee Tiffin about the challenge and what it means to them as Stoney’s friends. She said: “We lost Stoney who was a member and a friend and we try to do something every year for him.

“Stoney he did a lot of work for the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust and put himself forward for the 2am and 2am slot in 2020. He was really pleased he did that and that’s why we have dedicated that hour to him.”

Mark Rutherford, the father of Chloe, and Zack Curry, the brother of Liam are members of Black Sheep Fitness Academy and are incredibly touched by the continuous support from Black Sheep Fitness Academy.

Mark said: “I’ve been part of the gym for five years, since losing Chloe and Liam. They have been unbelievably supportive to me personally, and also the trust.”

He continued: “For so many people to give up their time to raise as much money as possible for the trust is unbelievable.”

Mark will also be taking part in the challenge in more than one slot, including The Allan Stone Hour. Allan was Mark’s barber for over 20 years and a friend of his, he said: “It’s a challenge and Allan was always up for a challenge, so let’s hope we do it for him.”

The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust helps children hoping to pursue a career in performing arts and sports to follow and achieve their dreams.

“It’s such a difficult time for everyone financially so for people to still be fundraising for us - we really appreciate it,” Mark said.

