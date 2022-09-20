Union flags return to full mast in South Tyneside after end of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

South Tyneside Council said services are operating as normal from today, Tuesday, September 20, after a number of non-essential services were paused for the State Funeral of Her Majesty yesterday, which was declared a Bank Holiday.

Well-wishers still have until 6pm tonight to sign Books of Condolence at South Shields and Jarrow town halls, The Word in South Shields and Hebburn Central.

People who are unable to visit a venue can contribute a message to the South Tyneside book via email at [email protected] or they can sign the Royal Family’s e-book of condolence at www.royal.uk

The Union flag has returned to full mast at South Shields Town Hall and other key council buildings.

Floral tributes which have been left at council buildings will be respectfully collected for composting for future, the council said, in line with national guidance.

Any messages left with flowers will be gathered and compiled into an archive.

Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay said: “The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been an incredibly significant and poignant event in the history of our country.

“The official mourning period has allowed us collectively, as a nation, to reflect upon, and express our enormous gratitude for the Queen's lifetime of unswerving service and devotion.

Floral tributes were left to Her Majesty.

“While the sadness of her passing is shared by people around the world, we also look to a new era under the reign of our new Monarch, King Charles III.

“The Queen will always remain a much-loved, respected and honoured sovereign and we will be looking at how we can commemorate her in South Tyneside in the future.”

Public council meetings are also resuming from today.

It marks the end of tributes to both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III which have been taking place across South Tyneside since Her Majesty’s passing at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8.

These have included church services and small gatherings, as well as the official proclamation of King Charles III at South Shields Town Hall on Sunday, September 11.

This year’s Great North Run went ahead, with organisers including tributes to the Queen in the event.