UPDATE: Missing South Shields man Stephen Frame found after earlier concerns for his welfare
Missing South Shields man Stephen Frame has been found safe and well after concerns were raised earlier today (September 30) for his welfare.
By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:31 am
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:58 am
Stephen, 32, had last been seen near South Tyneside District Hospital at 10.30pm yesterday (September 29) and Northumbria Police had appealed for information to locate his whereabouts with “searches ongoing” in the area.
An updated statement from Northumbria Police said: "We’re delighted to be able to update that missing South Shields man Stephen Frame has been found safe and well.”