This year marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne, and a series of parties will be happening across South Tyneside this June to commemorate the historic weekend.

Take a look at just some of the locations where celebrations are taking place from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5 according to South Tyneside Council.

Please note that the pictures used are for illustrative purposes and not necessarily the exact location where an individual party may be taking place.

1. Greens place, South Shields Saturday, June 4 from 12pm to 4pm.

2. Marina Drive, South Shields Friday, June 3 from 2pm to 8pm.

3. Mowbray Villas, South Shields Sunday, June 6.

4. Bideford Gardens, South Shields Thursday, June 2 from 2pm to 9pm.