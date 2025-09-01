Vape warning issued after woman reportedly set herself on fire in hospital bed
The woman in her 50s was being treated in a side room at the city’s hospital and was left with burns to her head after the fire.
It is alleged she had been vaping when the incident happened. The burn injuries have been treated and the woman remains in hospital as her care continues.
Following the incident, patients and visitors have been warned about the dangers of vaping in hospital with chiefs at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) is reminding all patients and visitors smoking is not allowed anywhere on site while vaping is not allowed in its buildings or outside its doorways.
The Trust’s fire safety and security manager Jim Charlton said: “This shocking incident shows exactly why we ask our patients and visitors not to vape inside our buildings.
“We do that to keep everyone safe. This patient has been left injured by what happened, but it is fortunate it was not even more serious.”
Along with the warning, the Trust have issued photographs showing the aftermath of the incident.
The photos show the heat of the blaze melted the oxygen mask and its tube into a blanket and bed sheet. The floor of the room was also left scorched.
Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue (TWFRS) visited the scene following the fire. Enquiries were carried out and staff working on the ward were praised for their quick actions.
The fire alarm in the area was also set off by the heat and fumes.
The reported fire follows on the from a series of incidents where vapes or smoking have been recorded on the Trust’s sites.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “In the last six months, six smoking incidents and 11 vaping incidents have been formally reported within the Trust’s hospital buildings. Fire alarms have been set off on a further three occasions. These have involved a cigarette, a vape and a cigar.
“On several occasions, those involved have been verbally abusive and refused to follow the rules.”
Mr Charlton added: “Hospitals are a place of care, treatment and recuperation for those who need our help. Our staff should be able to work without fear of the damage and risk vapes and cigarettes cause.
"We will continue to remind patients and visitors about the fire risk of both vapes and cigarettes using this incident as a real-life example of the dangers they present."
The vaping warning comes as the Trust is finding its staff are facing increasing levels of abuse across all of its locations and has launched its No Excuse For Abuse campaign.
The initiative will address the verbal and physical threats its staff face as they care for communities and urges people to think about the impact of their behaviour.