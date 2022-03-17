Vera filming takes place on the Northumberland coast

Actors Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope) and Kenny Doughty (DS Aiden Healy) were spotted in Amble yesterday (Wednesday).

The pair – in Vera’s iconic Land Rover – posed for a picture with Sarah Pringle and her daughter, Sophie,

Filming took place at the harbour and at the Coble Quay apartments.

Amble and other parts of the Northumberland coast have often been used as Vera film locations in the past.

In a recent Radio Times interview, Brenda Blethyn revealed: “The first [episode] I’ve read is someone found dead on a boat,” she says. “So there’ll be some nice locations on that one!”