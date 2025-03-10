Coronation Street star Sam Aston has been crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice but what do the public make of his victory?

Lancashire actor Sam Aston and his skating partner Molly Lanaghan have been crowned winners of Dancing On Ice 2025.

Sam and the two other finalists- Anton Ferdinan and Michaela Strachan- were awarded full marks from the judges following their showcase routines, which had been choreographed by former Olympic figure skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

With Anton placing third in the public vote, Sam and Michaela then went on perform Torvill and Dean's famous gold-medal winning Bolero routine with judge Torvill describing Aston's performance as "brilliant".

Ultimately the choice of who would be crowned the winner was down to the public, not the judges, and 31-year-old Sam came out on top - as was predicted by Slotozilla’s team of experts at the show’s start!

Following his win, Sam had the support of many of his Corrie colleagues.

For instance Tony Maudsley, who plays George Shuttleworth, tweeted: “HE ONLY WENT AND WON IT!!!! Massive congratulations to our boy Sam! The Corrie Actors WhatsApp group is on FIRE tonight. We're all so proud of him! Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke!! BRAVO SAM!! #DancingOnIce #Winner #ChezTheChamp”

Blackpool born actress Hayley Tamaddon, who played Andrea Beckett, also posted on Instagram: “I just knew it! So proud of you @samaston93”

But what did our readers think?

We asked our readers if they thought Sam was a worthy winner and they were pretty unanimous in their response!

Almost all of our comments said yes in some way, for example:

Isabel Knotts Kane: “Sam was my winner”

Susan Tootell: “He was amazing x”

Eileen Hassell: “He had made the most progress x”

Valerie York: “Yes he was ! Very well deserved !”

Carol Henton: “Yes he was, he was the better skater, his Bolero was the best, Michaela was good but Sam was definitely the best!”

Linda Tailford: “Yes, his bolero was much more fluid than Michaela’s although I think she’s a brilliant skater.”

There were a few unimpressed readers though...

David Coulthard: “No. Michaela was the better skater. Sam was good but his Coronation Street popularity got him the most votes to be the winner”

Tricia Vickers: “No . Michael was a better skater but his Corrie fan base won the show for him”

Members of the public on X/Twitter

On the wider web, people were feeling slightly less congratulatory!

@IndeedItsMark: “I literally shouted out ‘F*** no!’ Really? Really? I’m speechless. Well done Sam for the shock of the series. But Michaela was far the superior skater and dancer.”

@Lisalisey87: “Sam was a great skater, but @michaelastracha and @Mark_Hanretty were robbed! Totally and utterly robbed!”

@FPL_WadeWilson: “Pretends to be shocked that Chesney from Coronation street wins the popularity contest known as #DancingOnIce ahead of Anton and Michaela who were both much better than him throughout”

Meanwhile @BRATTYBARB shared a collage of the past eight male winners and sarcastically said: “I'm so glad Dancing on Ice has had such a diverse and unique set of winners since the reboot”