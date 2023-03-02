Veterans at Ease based in King Street, South Shields is appealing to the public to dig out any items which can be donated to their shop.

Veterans at Ease is a military mental health charity, headquartered in the North East, that provides one-to-one support to the men and women who, having served this country are now struggling with their mental health.

The charity also supports emergency service personnel and immediate family members. Therapists working for the charity are highly trained and are all ex-forces themselves.

Veterans at Ease, South Shields

The charity is always delighted to accept donations of quality undamaged items that you no longer want. Without the money made from donations the charity would be unable to provide the vital support and services many veterans rely on which is why they are asking the public to consider them when getting rid of any old items.

Christina Murrell, Managing Director of Veteran’s at Ease said: “We are always looking for donations, as every £1 raised goes to help support our frontline service, which we provide free of charge for as long as that person needs it. So if anyone has items to give, please think of us. We accept clothing, electricals, household goods, linen, furniture, books, DVDs, CDs and anything else you can think of, and if you have too much to drop off we also have a collection service.

"Together we can save a Veteran’s Life.”