Veteran footballers to play memorial match to honour South Shields stalwart Clive Wilson
Veteran footballers in South Tyneside are to relive their glory days when they take to the field for a second annual memorial match in honour of a much-loved former teammate and friend.
Around 80 players will dust off their boots for a four-team round robin tournament next month to remember Clive Wilson, 48, from South Shields, who died suddenly of sepsis in May last year.
The inaugural game in September, which featured two sides, contributed to over £3,000 being raised to pay for a headstone for Mr Wilson’s grave in Harton Cemetery.
Players aged mainly 40 and over are set to do battle when an expanded four-team competition kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, August 25.
Organisers hope a significant sum will be again be raised from the 11-a-side matches and after-game activities and hospitality.
All funds will be split between the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust and the Charlie and Carter Foundation.
Jim Hunter, 50, who has organised the event with Steve Hutchinson, 49, who both played with Clive, admitted players may be slower than in their primes, but insisted skill would still be on display.
The project manager said: “The pace may be reduced but I’m sure there will still be a good element of skill.
“Money raised last year helped Clive’s family to pay for a headstone. This time we are supporting two very good causes in South Tyneside, and I hope lots of people will come along.
“As well as the games, there will be after-match activities such as raffles, a rave night and bingo, and possibly also food.”
He added: “Clive was a good footballer, a vivacious character and a nice lad who always had a good sense of humour and was upbeat. He was held in high regard.”
Two teams from Toledo FC, a now defunct South Shields side for which Clive played, South Shields Over-40s and Simonside Social Club, will compete for the Clive Wilson Memorial Trophy.
Striker Clive represented a number of football teams, including Toledo FC, playing in both Saturday and Sunday local leagues.