Virtual storytelling idea to encourage love of reading

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School pupils with their new virtual story-telling idea

Teachers and pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, have recorded a number of short videos of themselves reading some classic Christmas stories that have been created.

The story telling initiative called ‘Seek the stories, Crack the code’ will see around 22 QR codes planted across the local area, with families and children encouraged to find them, scan them and enjoy the YouTube video stories they activate.

Paul Craig, Headteacher at St Joseph’s said: "With technology continuing to change and impact our lives, we’re really focused on ensuring the love and joy that can be found in reading and listening to stories is never lost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Through the video stories which include classics such as The Gruffalo’s Child, How The Grinch Stole Christmas and A Christmas Carol, we want to demonstrate that reading and story telling is for everyone.”

Each video story has its own QR code, which have been printed on stickers and places around the area in shops, community centres, care homes and other local amenities.

At the end of each clip, the children are told a letter of the alphabet. When all of the stories are found and listened to, they’ll be able to use all of the letters to crack a special code that will decipher a hidden message.

St Joseph’s families and children are encouraged to take photo clues and share them with the school via email. These photos will then be shared on the school’s Facebook page to help people find the QR codes so that they can listen to the stories.

Paul added: "Reading is not only such a vital life skill it’s also a magical experience that you’re never too young or old for.

“We know how much families use their phones for both entertainment and educational purposes and we saw QR codes as the perfect medium to share stories.

"Staff and pupils have loved reading their favourite stories and we hope our families enjoy listening to them over the holidays.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions