VJ Day: 10 moving pictures as Sunderland POW statue by Ray Lonsdale unveiled in South Shields

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Aug 2025, 13:49 BST

As Britain remembers on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, the latest striking sculpture by celebrated artist Ray Lonsdale has been unveiled.

Depicting Sunderland POW Len Gibson, who passed away aged 101 in 2021 and inspired so many in his long life, the piece was unveiled at a moving ceremony at South Shields Town Hall.

Entitled ‘Humanity – The Forgotten Army’, the piece depicts Sunderland POW Len Gibson who was imprisoned on the notorious Burma ‘Death’ Railway by the Japanese and endured years of unimaginable treatment.

1. Inspirational Len

Entitled ‘Humanity – The Forgotten Army’, the piece depicts Sunderland POW Len Gibson who was imprisoned on the notorious Burma ‘Death’ Railway by the Japanese and endured years of unimaginable treatment. | National World

Photo Sales
The sculpture is the latest piece by South Hetton-based artist Ray Lonsdale whose evocative pieces can be seen across the area, including the famous Tommy in Seaham and in Keel Square and St Peter's Riverside in Sunderland.

2. Another artistic triumph

The sculpture is the latest piece by South Hetton-based artist Ray Lonsdale whose evocative pieces can be seen across the area, including the famous Tommy in Seaham and in Keel Square and St Peter's Riverside in Sunderland. | National World

Photo Sales
A moving memorial service was held to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. While VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945) celebrated the end of the war in Europe, VJ Day marked the true end of World War II. Many PoWs continued to suffer extreme conditions, disease and torture in Japan months after VE Day celebrations in Europe.

3. Lest we forget

A moving memorial service was held to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. While VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945) celebrated the end of the war in Europe, VJ Day marked the true end of World War II. Many PoWs continued to suffer extreme conditions, disease and torture in Japan months after VE Day celebrations in Europe. | National World

Photo Sales
The statue depicts veteran Len Gibson BEM at the time of his liberation handing his home-made guitar to a young local boy as a symbol of peace and forgiveness. Len played the guitar to entertain his fellow prisoners of war. If you look carefully, you can see the small amount of money Len earned rolled-up inside for the child.

4. Gesture of kindness amidst the horrors of war

The statue depicts veteran Len Gibson BEM at the time of his liberation handing his home-made guitar to a young local boy as a symbol of peace and forgiveness. Len played the guitar to entertain his fellow prisoners of war. If you look carefully, you can see the small amount of money Len earned rolled-up inside for the child. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsSunderland
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice