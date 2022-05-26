The walkers, who were raising funds for South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), set off from the brigade’s watch house at South Shields seafront and followed the coast to Seaham.

In total, the group managed to raise close to £1,000 for the charity which provides a 24/7 search and rescue service to support HM Coastguard, dealing with a wide range of emergency incidents in and around the South Tyneside area.

There is also a separate fundraising page for the life brigade still to counted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brigade volunteers at the start of the challenge

The walkers also saw just how vital the SSVLB is to helping people in the area.

During the day, the brigade had two call outs for emergencies one of which occurred in Seaham, and brigade captain Steven Westy leapt into action to attend the scene at the cliffs.

Angie Comerford, Co-founder of Hebburn Helps who took part in the walk said: "This really hit home for a lot of us to see first hand how invaluable these guys are.”

Brigade volunteers at the end of the challenge

The volunteers described the walk as “one hell of a slog” but they managed to keep each others spirits high throughout the journey and make it to the end.

Angie added: “I want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that supported us whether it be donations or coming along with refreshments on the day.”

A total of 17 people took part in the challenge, and they are already eyeing up next year’s challenge on June 10, 2023.

Speaking as the walkers prepared to set off for the 2022 trek, Tom Fennelly, honorary secretary of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, said the fundraising efforts were particularly touching as it was one good cause from South Tyneside helping another.

“We are extremely grateful to Hebburn Helps, and in particular to the ever-enthusiastic Angie Comerford, for their support,” he said.